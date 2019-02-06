Hands uses feet not fists to help young Rocks beat Corinthian Casuals

Jack Hands boxed clever for Bognor U19s as the Rocks stayed top of the Alliance U19 table with a convincing 8-0 rout of Corinthian Casuals at Nyewood Lane today.

Hands, 17, is a promising young pugilist but it was his ability with his feet rather than his fists which proved to be a real knockout and helped sucker-punch the visitors from Surrey.

Hands, who has reportedly just signed for Pagham from Littlehampton Town, made it 1-0 with one minute on the clock with a drive from the edge of the box. And it was the same player, impressive throughout, who saw his shot deflected home to make it 2-0 just 10 minutes later.

Prolific forward Ollie Humphries appeared to head in for 3-0 though it will remain a matter of debate as to other the effort should be credited as an own goal with visiting keeper Will Donoghue's flap arguably the source, this on 31 minutes.

Then Hands was upended in the box two minutes later and Joe Clarke confidently stepped up to tuck the ball away for 4-0. And Hands it was who was involved once more when his slide-rule pass found Ollie Humphries who finished with style to make it 5-0 on 43 minutes.

Joe Bennett wasted little time getting the scoring going again and rifled in from 18 yards to make it 6-0 almost directly from the kick-off after the break.

Hands gave even more evidence of his quality when he made it 7-0 with a delightful finish following a jinking run.

Harley Bain was then handed the chance to make it eight without reply from the spot following the award of a penalty, harshly given following what looked like an innocuous challenge on Humphries. Alas, Bain blasted high and wide -- and it was anything but handsome.

Jamie Carroll, brimming with bags of natural talent, arguably saved the best to last with a thunderous shot from 25 yards past the despairing Donoghue to make it 8-0. It was either this strike or Hands' mazy dribble and finish that provided the goal of the game. What was never in doubt against a resolute Corinthian Casuals side was who would triumph.

Rocks: Howley, Bain, Jelley, Clarke, Higgins-Pearce, Hambleton, Bennett, Brady, Humphries, Carroll, Hands. Subs: Kardos (Jelley 55), Burke (Humphries 75), Henton (Brady 55).