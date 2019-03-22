Grimsby v Bognor - one of the Rocks' great days remembered

They headed to Blundell Park 1-0 from the home leg but for much of the afternoon were holding the Mariners to a 1-1 draw on the day. In the end Grimsby scored again and it was they who marched to the Arch - but Bognor fans will never forget the day, nor the whole run to the final. Allows us to take you back courtesy of some of Tim Hale's pictures from the day.

Grimsby v Rocks in the 2016 FA Trophy semi-finals / Picture by Tim Hale freelance Buy a Photo

Grimsby v Rocks in the 2016 FA Trophy semi-finals / Picture by Tim Hale freelance Buy a Photo

Grimsby v Rocks in the 2016 FA Trophy semi-finals / Picture by Tim Hale freelance Buy a Photo

Grimsby v Rocks in the 2016 FA Trophy semi-finals / Picture by Tim Hale freelance Buy a Photo

View more