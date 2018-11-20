Get your midweek football fix at Bognor

It's the Bognor youngsters' turn to take centre stage at Nyewood Lane - and it's free to watch.

The club say a goal feast could await as Bognor’s under-19s return to action at Nyewood Lane on Wednesday (1pm) when they host Woking.

The young Rocks are top of the Alliance Under-19s League having beaten AFC Wimbledon 7-2, Met Police 8-2, Aldershot Town 3-0 and Corinthian-Casuals 10-0 so far this season -- that's 28 goals scored in four matches.

Then on Saturday the first XI return to home action when they entertain Three Bridges in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Admission has been reduced - adults will pay £6, u18s £2, and programmes are free.

Bognor received a bye to the third round after second-round opponents Seaford cried off.

Atmosphere boost? Rocks have got it covered

Midfielder off to Hibs on trial

