Gaz can spark some Bognor energy

​Rocks coach Robbie Blake believes Gary Charman can bring leadership qualities to a young Bognor squad on AND off the pitch.

Blake saw plenty of evidence that this will be the case as Charman turned in a solid display in central defence in the 1-1 draw at Harlow Town on Saturday in the Bostik premier.

And Blake expects to see more of the same from Charman, who joined the club for a third spell last week in a switch from Burgess Hill Town, when the Rocks host Enfield Town at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday night.

Jack Pearce's men go in to the game against the Londoners after grabbing a point on the road on Saturday. Jimmy Muitt netted from the penalty spot after nine minutes only to see the advantage pegged back on 26 minutes through Emile Aqcuah's goal.

With Charman slotting into the back four alongside Chad Field, makeshift defender Tommy Block adopted his midfield role, one that is far more natural to him, and as a result Bognor had a better balance.

But the draw came at a price on the injury front for Bognor with Pompey loanee Brad Lethbridge limping off with an ankle injury, and sub Mason Walsh also forced to leave the pitch with a knock.

Blake has taken the positives from the draw -- and Charman's performance. He said: "I'm hoping he will be influential and important in the dressing room. Against Harlow he headed every ball that came in and he defended really well and he is that leader that we need.

"Hopefully with such a young squad Gaz can bring those leadership qualities to a few people and it can seep through the young squad that we have because we need it. We lack personality in our squad and if we have that, no disrespect to Harlow Town, we would have won the game."

Bognor entertain league leaders Dorking Wanderers on Saturday. The title front-runners head to Nyewood Lane with former Rocks Jason Prior and Sami El-Abd in their squad.