Bognor claimed a point at Enfield in a topsy-turvy match that either side could have won.

Theo Widdrington, Brad Lethbridge and Mason Walsh were on the scoresheet as the Rocks came from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 and 3-2, only to end up drawing 3-3.

Mason Walsh gets Bognor on the front foot at Enfield / Picture by Little James Photography

Little James Photography were present and you can see some images above.

Here's the full match report by Liam Goodley

Here is news of a new loan goalkeeper signed by the Rocks