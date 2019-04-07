Chichester City's title celebrations begin - picture special
They needed a point against Langney at Oaklands Park to seal the SCFL title - and no-one was too surprised they did that and more.
City beat Langney 2-0 to make sure of the silverware - then celebrated in fine style afterwards. Here's a story of the day in pictures by Kate Shemilt.
Action from Chi City's title-clinching win over Langney / Picture by Kate Shemilt
jpimedia
Action from Chi City's title-clinching win over Langney / Picture by Kate Shemilt
jpimedia
Action from Chi City's title-clinching win over Langney / Picture by Kate Shemilt
jpimedia
Action from Chi City's title-clinching win over Langney / Picture by Kate Shemilt
jpimedia
View more