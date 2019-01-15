Bognor youngsters enjoy getting better of Worthing - lucky or not

Ollie Humphries hit a superb double to give Bognor a hard-fought 2-1 victory over rivals Worthing in a cracking National League 19 Alliance game at Nyewood Lane.

Humphries bagged two - his second a thunderous long-distance scorcher - to help the young Rocks earn the win and replace the Rebels at the top of the table on goal difference having played a game fewer than their south coast neighbours.

And the triumph, in front of a bumper gate of around 150 supporters, meant manager Paul Hinshlewood got one over on his brother Adam, his opposite number in the away dugout. But the Bognor coach conceded the win was a touch fortuitous.

He said: "To be fair we weren't at our best at all and it could easily be argued that Worthing were the better team on the night but we got the win and you could see what it meant to the players to be able to beat Worthing. They know it is a special game for the club and the fans and you could see that in the way that they reacted to the win.

"Both of Ollie's goals were tremendous but the second one especially so. We need him to do that more often now and, of course, we want the rest of the squad to develop, too. We want them to keep developing so that they can make the step up to be in contention for Jack Pearce to select them for a place in the first-team squad.

"It was a little unusual to come up against my brother and yes, you could say I have bragging rights over him on this one. But the challenge is to go again and the next time we play Worthing I'd like us to play better. But, overall, you can't argue with a victory and winning when you don't necessarily play that well is a good habit."

Bognor are in action again on Wednesday afternoon (kick-off time to be confirmed) when they host Weston-super-Mare in the National League 19 Alliance Cup at the Front Lawn Recreation Ground, Havant.