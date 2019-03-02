Bognor v Worthing - Rocks without two forwards

Bognor are without Jimmy Muitt and Leon Maloney as they host Worthing in the big Bostik premier derby.

Muitt has not recovered from a knock picked up in the home defeat to Haringey, while Maloney has been struck down by illness.

That leaves them short of forward options, with Brad Lethbridge and Mason Walsh set to share attacking duties.

Full-back Calvin Davies is fit to start but centre-half Keaton Wood is on the bench again as he gets over a long-term knee injury.

The Worthing side includes two former Rocks - James Crane, who is captaining the Mackerels, and Ollie Pearce. Another - Alex Parsons - is on the bench.

Rocks: Lincoln, Davies, Tomlinson, Tuck, Field, Read, Whyte, Widdrington, Lethbridge, Gilot, Walsh. Subs: Scutt, Wood, Heath, Sanders.

Worthing: Cavagnari, Colbran, Crane, Aguiar, Barker, Jones, Ajiboye, Adubofour-Poku, Pattenden, Pearce, Starkey. Subs: Young, Parsons, Clarke, Kealy, Perntreou.