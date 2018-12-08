Bognor v Dorking Wanderers - team news

Bognor host Bostik premier leaders Dorking at Nyewood Lane this afternoon.

Striker Dan Smith is back in the starting line-up after missing the midweek loss to Enfield. But his Fratton squad-made Brad Lethbridge misses today through illness.

A second Pompey loanee - midfielder Freddie Read - is also back in the Bognor line-up, with Hibs hopeful Tommy Block dropping to the bench.

Defender Gary Charman is over a back injury that saw him sit out the second half of the Enfield game.

For Dorking, 10-goal Jason Prior - the league's top scorer - and Sami El-Abd are both in the starting line-up on their return to the club they each served well.

Rocks: Lincoln, Davies, Tomlinson, Tuck, Field, Charman, Whyte, Read, Smith, Muitt, Walsh. Subs: Block, Scutt, Wild, McCormick, Texeira.

Dorking: Huk, Philpot, Boulter, El-Abd, Taylor, McManus, Hall, O'Sullivan, Prior, Moore, McShane. Subs: Tolfrey, Sheridan, Beard, Sole, Beckles.