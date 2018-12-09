Bognor v Dorking - best of the action pictures

Ten-man Bognor put up a brave fight against leaders Dorking.

But they went down 1-0 after a conceding a free-kick given when keeper Dan Lincoln was judged to have handled just outside the area, an offence that saw him sent off.

Bognor go close / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Bognor again paid for missed chances, with Jimmy Muitt, Dan Smith and Harvey Whyte among home players to see good opportunities go begging.

See Tommy McMillan's pictures from the game, above

