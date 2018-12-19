Bognor sign young midfielder from Luton Town

Luton Town prospect Drew Richardson has joined the Rocks on loan.

The 17-year-old, who has been at Kenilworth Road since he was eight, is described by the Hatters as an energetic first-year scholar with a strong work-rate and desire to score goals from midfield.

Luton's academy and player development manager is former Rocks assistant boss and Pompey manager Andy Awford.

It comes a day after Bognor revealed one of their own young midfield men, Tommy Block, was set to sign for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian after successful trials with the Edinburgh club.

As long as all the paperwork gets done, Richardson will be in the squad for injury-hit Bognor's visit to Worthing on Saturday.

