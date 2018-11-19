Bognor's atmosphere boost is well covered at the Nye Camp

Rocks fans took full advantage of their new cover to cheer Bognor to a 4-2 victory over Wingate & Finchley in the Bostik premier at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

That was the verdict of Bognor coach Robbie Blake, who says the extra noise created by the acoustics of the new feature provided the best atmosphere at a home game since his time at the club.

Blake, No2 to Bognor boss Jack Pearce, said: “The fans were brilliant and we thank them so much for their excellent support. The new cover is an excellent addition and helped raise a lot more noise from the supporters when the goals were going in.

"Overall, our fans are brilliant and we want them to keep it up because their backing really does make a difference to the players on the pitch.”

The cover, which cost £18,000, is at the Seasons clubhouse end of the ground. The money to pay for the work has been raised by the club’s Executive Club along with a donation from the supporters club.

Back in business - Rocks beat Wingate and Finchley

Midfielder off to Hibernian on trial

The roof was officially opened at halt-time during the match. The ceremony saw executive club organiser Peter Helsby present this month’s winner, who happens to be former Rocks defender Gary Young, with his £500 winnings as part of the unveiling, with supporters' club chairman Ian Guppy in attendance and club mascot Rocky the Bear overseeing proceedings.

The green and white structure took two days to put up and Bognor secretary Simon Cook says the cover has had a positive response from fans. He said: “The supporters seemed to take to the new cover immediately and during the second half the extra noise was heartening to hear.”

It gets its next use this Saturday, when the Rocks host Three Bridges in the Sussex Senior Cup. Reduced admission prices apply.