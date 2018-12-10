Bognor players set to spread Christmas cheer at hospital

There were no elves on hand so it was down to Rocky Bear and a couple of Santa's little helpers to wrap presents ahead of the Bognor players paying a Christmas visit to children in hospital.

Rocks supporters club chairman Ian Guppy enlisted the help of the Bognor mascot and his daughters, Isabelle and Emilia, to organise the gifts for the trip to St Richard's Hospital, Chichester.

Manager Jack Pearce, coach Robbie Blake and the entire first-team squad will try to raise the spirits of children on wards at the hospital and dish out presents as they do so.

Ian said: "Isabelle and Emilia were only too happy to come and help and Rocky didn't want to miss out either. The visit will hopefully raise some Christmas cheer and if we can raise some funds, too, all the better.

"As a club we’re proud of playing our part in the community and there is no better way of demonstrating that than trying to help put the smile on children who are feeling poorly.”

The visit has been organised by Ian and former Bognor defender John Price and is in liaison with Love Your Hospital, which is the dedicated charity for the three hospitals that make up Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. St Richard’s, Worthing Hospital and Southlands Hospital in Shoreham.

Love Your Hospital raises awareness and money to fund the very latest equipment, enable staff to provide outstanding healthcare need and to ensure patients have access to the best and most modern facilities.