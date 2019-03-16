Bognor in six-goal thriller - Chichester City TEN points clear at top

In a lively afternoon for our local football sides, Bognor were denied an heroic win at Enfield but still took a point from a 3-3 draw, while Chichester City hit five to march ten points clear at the top of their division.

Theo Widdrington, Brad Lethbridge and Mason Walsh were on target for Bognor at Enfield in the Bostik premier as they came from an early goal down to lead 2-1 and 3-2 but a late leveller saved the day for the home side.

Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team are still ninth in the table with a bit to do if they're to make the play-offs.

In the Southern Combination premier, Chichester City took command early on at home to Little Common and ran out 5-1 winners. Scott Jones hit three, Josh Clack one and the other was an own goal.

That puts City ten points clear of second-placed Horsham YMCA with only seven games to go as excitement - and the possibility of promotion to the Bostik south east division - mounts at Oaklands Park.

Also in the premier, Ryan Davidson scored for Pagham at Langney but couldn't save them from a 2-1 defeat.

In division one only a couple of games survived the weather and Sidlesham were indebted to a late Ben Mepham goal to secure a 1-1 draw on the long trip to Hailsham.

Bosham lost 2-0 at Cowfold in division two.

Results in the West Sussex League included a 1-1 draw for East Dean away to Sidlesham Reserves with Zach Dray the scorer, and a 4-2 defeat for Felpham Colts against Hunston Community Club.

