Bognor coach: We were miles off against LKingstonian ... but we WILL get it right

Rocks coach Robbie Blake has applauded the loyal fans who are backing Bognor despite a dismal run of form and pledged: "We WILL improve."

Former Pompey coach Blake was speaking after the Rocks slumped to a disappointing 4-1 defeat at Kingstonian on Saturday to leave them 12th in the Bostik premier-division table.

Jack Pearce's outfit face a derby clash on Saturday when they go to Worthing and Blake says the fact that the game is against their West Sussex rivals should help raise moral among the players.

A large number of Bognor fans will make the trip to cheer on their team at Woodside Road and Blake turned his attention to those travelling supporters who witnessed a lacklustre performance against the Ks.

Blake said: "We were miles off and I am really sorry for the supporters who came to watch us in the pouring rain; they are a credit and I would ask them to please stick with us. They have seen early on in the season that we are a good side and we will come good again. We understand the frustration but we need unity. I can guarantee you we will get it right, I am more determined that anyone to do that.

"Me and Jack know we have a few things wrong and we will address them. Yes, we have personnel out and we need a few players in and when we do that then there is long enough left in the season for us to turn it round.

"Barring Keaton and maybe one more we are the same team that were winning 8-0, beating teams by fours and three so there is something mentally wrong with us and we will address that but when we haven’t got a strong squad its difficult.

"The forthcoming game against Worthing might be a bit of blessing in disguise because we can't go there and put in the same performance as we did against Kingstonian. We will try to improve in all areas, we know it is a big game for the club and that there is a lot of local rivalry at stake."

Manager Pearce has vowed to recruit more players and says new faces could arrive at the club sooner rather than later. He has already drafted in the club's former central defender Ed Sanders from Whitehawk to add cover at the back.

He said: “I understand the frustration but nobody is more frustrated than me and Robbie. We're constantly talking to players to try to improve our options and we are hopeful that we can bring in new players very soon.”