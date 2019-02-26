Bognor coach Blake reported to be interested in Bradford City job

Rocks coach Robbie Blake is keen on becoming Bradford's new manager, according to reports in Yorkshire.

The former Bradford striker is one of a number of football figures being linked with taking over from David Hopkin, who resigned from the League One club on Monday, according to the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

Blake has been at Nyewood Lane since the summer after three years on the coaching staff at Pompey, and has been a big hit with the Rocks fans.

It would be a big setback for Bognor if they were to lose Blake less than a season after bringing him in to replace long-serving first-team coach Darin Killpartrick.

But for now at least, Blake remains just one of many potential candidates for the Bradford job, so all Bognor can do is watch with interest.

Bognor midfielder passes impressive milestone

Haringey hurt Rocks