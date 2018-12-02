Boatmen leave Pagham all at sea as FA Vase run ends

Pagham were literally all at sea as they were dismantled by a Sholing team that had won every league match and all but one cup match they have played this season.

The Lions, to be fair, did have eight squad members out for various reasons, including six who would probably have been in the line-up.

It started to fall apart as early as the fifth minute when a harmless-looking header by Dan Mason took a wicked deflection and flew in the corner of the net. Sholing kept piling forward and it took a goal-line clearance and two excellent saves from keeper James Binfield to keep the score down to 1-0.

But the dam broke again in the 22nd minute as Alex Sawyer tapped in from close range, picking up a loose ball that fell nicely to him after another blocked shot.

Pagham managed their first shot of the game in the 34th minute, but it was weak and straight at the keeper. A minute later and Dan Mason scored his second, Sholing’s third, when he beat Binfield from near the penalty spot. Binfield had to make two more fine saves before Byron Mason headed in a corner right on half-time. So, 0-4 at the interval as the Lions trooped off with their heads low.

They did come out after half-time with a bit more fight in them, but for all their effort it was still the home side piling on the pressure. Lee Wort had a goal disallowed for the Boatmen before Callum Overton managed to pull one back for Pagham on the break, set up by George Gaskin, with a fierce shot that bounced in off the far post. The comeback didn’t last long though, as giant centre-half Dan Miller headed in another corner for 5-1.

Still Pagham kept trying and were rewarded with a penalty in the 62nd minute after Joe Ashmore was fouled in the box, but the Sholing keeper Ryan Gosling guessed the right way and saved Overton’s shot at the bottom of the post. After 80 minutes Charlie Williamson was replaced by Matt Hambleton after picking up an injury, before Lloyd Rowlatt, returning for the afternoon with his new side Moneyfields not having a game, had a tremendous shot pushed round the post.

Back to normal service as sub Bradley Targett knocked in a sixth with a magnificent run and finish, before the last word went to Gaskin who blasted home from the edge of the box to make the final score 6-2.

Pagham: Binfield, Williamson, Hendrick, Ashmore, Wollers, Horncastle, Chick, Rowlatt, Neighbour, Gaskin, Overton. Subs not used: Selby, Prisk, Davidson.