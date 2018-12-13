Block can put Hibernian 'animal flow' technique to test for Bognor

Tommy Block hopes to be able to rely on a bit of animal instinct when he lines up for the Rocks against Kingstonian on Saturday in the Bostik premier.

Midfielder Block, 18, concludes a second week on trial at Scottish Premiership Hibernian on Friday before he flies back south in readiness to make the trip to face the Ks.

And the Bognor midfielder has revealed that the Hibs fitness coaches have introduced him to an exercise regime known as "animal flow", a yoga-type regime that focuses on strength, flexibility and body control.

He explained: "It's very similar to yoga and believe it or not it is very difficult. You have to make shapes on animals in various positions and hold them; all the pros at Hibs do it and although it's a new one on me I can see the value in it."

Former Brighton trainee Block says he has enjoyed his spell at Easter Road and has had encouraging words from manager Neil Lennon - but he remains philosophical about his chances of being offered a deal.

He added: "They have offered me a fantastic opportunity and I have responded as best I can and hopefully that is good enough to get a contract. However it pans out, the club are different class. All the players and staff are incredibly welcoming and there is such a friendly atmosphere about the place. It puts you at ease and helps you relax and concentrate on proving yourself.

“I’ve been training with the first team as well as the under-20s and loved every minute of it. It’s been very intense and asked a lot of my physically but I feel positive about how I’ve responded.

“Neil Lennon spoke to me and has been very welcoming. The staff here know all about Bognor and how we try to play and it’s great to learn they have paid so much attention to my background.”

Block will join up with a depleted Bognor outfit heading to Kingstonian, with Gary Charman missing and Calvin Davies out with a knee injury. Given that central defenders Keaton Wood and Corey Heath are still sidelined through injury, it seems likely that manager Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake will once again ask Block to shore up rearguard alongside Chad Field.

And Block says he is ready and willing to step back into the Rocks backline if selected to do so.

He said: "Obviously I've played with Chad in central defence for a large part of this season already so I am happy to sit in there and try to do a job for the team. The most important thing is the team and if I'm asked to play there of course I’d be happy to do so. Playing for Bognor is an honour so I am happy to play wherever the manager and coach ask me to."