Another centre-half returns to Bognor to help solve crisis

A second former Rocks defenders has returned to the club as they try to get over a defensive injury crisis.

Ed Sanders, who spent a successful spell at Nyewood Lane before moving on to Gosport and Whitehawk, rejoined Bognor in time to go straight into the side for today's trip to play Kingstonian.

He joins from Whitehawk - who the Rocks visit on New Year's Day.

Bognor have been badly hit by injuries to defenders this season. Centre-halves Keaton Wood and Corey Heath have been ruled out long term while Pompey youngster Joe Dandy, brought in to cover them, lasted two games before he was crocked.

Another centre-half, Gary Charman, has also had back problems and although fit is unavailable today, while full-back Calvin Davies could be out for a few weeks with a knee injury.

Bognor have slipped from the play-off zone to 12th in their recent slump in results.