No excuses from Rocks bosses over poor start - and they insist: We have to get it right

Bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake have demanded a response from their under-performing players as the Rocks head in to the BetVictor Premier Division clash with Cheshunt at Nyewood Lane tomorrow night (Tuesday).

Bognor slipped to a 3-0 defeat on the road at East Thurrock United on Saturday and the poor start to the season has left them languishing in the drop zone, third from bottom.

Fatal errors in defence and a lack of potency up front -- compounded by a missed second-half penalty from striker Dan Smith -- served to make life easy for the hosts in Essex yet for 20 minutes or so of the first half the visitors looked well in control.

Now Pearce and Blake want to iron out the errors all over the pitch and snatch a vital three points before the Rocks go to Dulwich Hamlet in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Pearce said: "Sometimes you simply cannot legislate for mistakes and they will cost you dear. This is what happened at Thurrock, and with the losses at home to Carshalton and the defeat at Worthing we know we must put it right. There can be no excuses and errors will cost you at any level of the game. But as difficult as it may be, we have to try to replicate that first period of play when we looked to be in control, and sustain it.

"The home game against Cheshunt gives us the perfect opportunity to try to build some confidence and kick start our season. The one thing you learn from a defeat is what type of fibre the players are made of and we believe that we will come through a difficult spell. We are a young squad, full of promise -- sometimes you just need a bit of time to gel and unfortunately when you get beaten time is the last thing that you get.

"We spoke at length after the game at Thurrock about our mindset in games and how we must refocus immediately and we'll go again against Cheshunt and try to get back on track. We’ve asked for a response and we’re hopeful we’ll get just that."