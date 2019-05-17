Move over Rocks! Now the Rockettes have won a cup as well

The Rockettes have followed in the Rocks’ footsteps and won a cup. Bognor's under-12 girls have lifted the Europa Cup after beating Felpham Colts 4-1 in the final at Worthing.

Bognor broke the deadlock on 15 minutes when a great pass by Chelsy Osborne found Amelia Howard, who beat the defender and fired home across the keeper.

The U12s at the ESF tournament

Felpham had a couple of chances but great defending by Lauren Jearey, Tia Hart and Maddie Rowe prevented Felpham getting back in the game.

Great play by Isabelle Mai Childs, Osborne and Freya Moore opened up another chance for Howard to fire in.

Karma Harris and Jasmine Shipsides came on and Howard nearly added a third but hit the bar.

In the second half Felpham’s Annie Gracey dispatched a wonderful free kick into the top corner.

Bognor's under-13 girls at the ESF tournament

A move involving Burgess and Howard resulted in Osborne firing in for 3-1. Burgess hit the bar and had another shot saved and the keeper pulled off a couple more great saves from Childs and Osborne before Howard ran through to slot home number four and complete her hat-trick.

Thank went to Felpham for their guard of honour after the game.

* Bognor Regis Town under-12 girls have been competing with teams from all over the country in festivals of football, playing in the under-13 age group – seven-a-side at Minehead and nine-a-side at Bognor.

At Minehead it was was a very tough tournament with strong teams but the girls did themselves proud. They drew four and lost four. The Bognor sides were the only two who took points off the eventual winners.

At the Bognor tournament, it was equally tough but the girls excelled and won two, drew one and lost two, coming third in their league, which was a tremendous achievement.

Bognor’s under-13s won the fair play award at Minehead, while Bognor under-11s won the ESF Cup at Bognor and are off to the FA’s St George’s Park for a champion of champions cup in June.

Bognor under-ten girls also competed very strongly at Minehead and Bognor. If any school Year 4 or Year 5 girls want to join the growing band of players, please get in touch via the team’s Facebook page.