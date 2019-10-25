Midhurst suffer Wick woe ... Bosham suffered another knockout

It was a weekend to forget for Midhurst and Bosham. The Stags lost at Wick on their return to SCFL division one action while the Robins lost a second cup tie in eight days, bowing out of the Division 2 Cup to Montpelier Villa. Reports below...

Wick 4 Midhurst & Easebourne 2

Action from Bosham's cup tie against Montpelier Villa / Picture by Kate Shemilt

SCFL division one

The Stags lost on their return to league action after a two-week break.

They started well, taking an early lead in the eighth minute when a ball over the Wick defence by Aaron Beham put Matt Rowland through on goal and he coolly slotted past the Wick keeper.

The hosts had two good chances before equalising, with Stags keeper Josh Bird making good stops. Wick drew level in the 18th minute as good play down the right led to a cross headed home by Asa Nicholson.

Wick got themselves in front in the 20th minute when Nicholson was left unmarked for a simple tap-in. Wick continued to pile on the pressure and Bird made several good saves. But the third goal arrived in the 33rd minute when Charlie Meeritt put into his own net.

The second half started with both sides missing good chances. Wick forced Bird into more action, but his mistake gifted Wick their fourth in the 71st minute he was caught in possession and the loose ball fell to Chad Miller, who put the ball into the empty net.

Stags got a late consolation when Wick’s keeper dropped a cross in the 85th minute, leaving Oli Page a tap-in.

Stags boss Lemmy Ewen said: “We got what we deserved today, nothing. We will move on, work hard to get back on track. This is a good honest group who know the standards required.”

Midhurst: Bird, Behan, Merritt, Carter, Farr, Brown, Sheehan, Hyde, Rowland, Giles, Dreckmann. Subs: Page, Liddiard, Lane.

Bosham 2 Montpellier Villa 3

SCFL Div 2 Cup

Bosham returned to action following their loss to Wadurst in the Intermediate Cup, but had no better fortune in the league cup against division two leaders Montpellier Villa.

Despite a wonder goal from Joel Jackson, the Robins again came out on the wrong side of the result after an absorbing game at Walton Lane.

Early on Liam O’Hanlon had a go for the visitors when the Bosham defence opened up giving the defender the opportunity to take a pot shot at goal that flew over the bar.

Villa surged forward once more and Gabriel Robinson swung over a dangerous cross that Ryan Walton headed home.

Bosham needed to regroup but were hit again three minutes later as Villa established a two-goal lead. Robinson again found the Reds defence sagging and burst into the box and powered a shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Bosham began to find more success and chances started to come.

Just after the 20-minute mark, Louis Bell found the perfect through ball to set Alex Barnes free to scamper into the area and strike a thumping finish into the top corner past keeper Alex Thaine.

Within minutes, Bosham were rocked back again as the Yellows caught them on the counter-attack with Walton in the right place to apply a sublime finish, evading the diving Harley Redman.

In the second half Bosham were determined not to let the tie get away from them. Nick Edgington, the skipper, worked hard to push the Robins forward and chances fell to Jackson and Barnes, both going close.

Villa’s Max Martin saw red for a professional foul on Jackson and the Reds striker got up and fired home a sensational free-kick past the diving Thaine to make it 3-2.

The Reds went close to levelling in the dying minutes, bu Montpelier Villa held on to make progress.

Bosham manager Tony Hancock was pleased with his side’s second-half performance but frustrated with the outcome.

Now Bosham’s focus is on the league and this week they travel to last season’s form team, Rustington, looking for three points.

Bosham: H Redman, Bulbeck, Briance, Gilbert, Cooper, Bell, Barnes, Woolcombe, Edgington, Bishop, Bond. Subs: Spicer, Penney, Martin, Jackson.

ALAN PRICE