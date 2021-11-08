Midhurst beat Selsey in A286 derby - picture special

It was 2-0 at the break before Tallon Burns got one back for the Blues but they couldn't find an equaliser at the Rotherfield. See pictures by Chris Hatton from the game on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football action in the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst Observer series on Thursday.
1. Midhurst 2 Selsey 1 - in pictures
Action from Midhurst's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in division one of the Southenr Combination / Picture: Chris Hatton
