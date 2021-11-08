Action from Midhurst's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in division one of the Southenr Combination / Picture: Chris Hatton

Midhurst beat Selsey in A286 derby - picture special

Billy Connor and Liam Dreckmann scored the goals that earned Midhurst victory over Selsey - and kept them top of division one of the SCFL.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 8th November 2021, 1:00 pm

It was 2-0 at the break before Tallon Burns got one back for the Blues but they couldn't find an equaliser at the Rotherfield. See pictures by Chris Hatton from the game on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football action in the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst Observer series on Thursday.

Action from Midhurst's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in division one of the Southenr Combination / Picture: Chris Hatton

Action from Midhurst's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in division one of the Southenr Combination / Picture: Chris Hatton

Action from Midhurst's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in division one of the Southenr Combination / Picture: Chris Hatton

Action from Midhurst's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in division one of the Southenr Combination / Picture: Chris Hatton

