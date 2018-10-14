Meet the youth football team who really CAN park the bus

Stagecoach South is supporting Chichester City under-14s Whites girls’ team with a donation of £750 to enable to club to purchase their 2018-19 kit.

The team, who play in the Sussex Women’s and Girls’ League, is formed of 15 girls from around the Chichester area, their home ground is based within Chichester College.

Stagecoach marketing manager Stacey Churton said: “It’s great to be supporting the girls’ team, helping to raise awareness of women’s football in the area and encourage more to the game.

“Here at Stagecoach we’re really passionate about supporting community teams and initiatives and our close proximity to the club meant it was a perfect fit.”

Matt Wright, Chichester City Ladies youth chairman, said: “Stagecoach have been a fantastic supporter of Chichester City Ladies and Girls for the past few seasons. They truly embody the community spirit we try to engender throughout our club.

“To have them sponsor our under-14s this season is outstanding.”

UNDER-12

Felpham Colts Girls 0 Bognor Town Girls 2

Another great performance by the Rockettes saw them secure three more valuable points.

Bognor started well and Isabelle Childs was a constant threat out wide.

The Bognor girls opened the scoring on 25 minutes when from a throw-in Jasmine Shipsides laid the ball to Chelsy Osborne, who played a lovely pass across the goal where Tia Hart ghosted in at the far post to sidefoot home.

Bognor started the second half brightly and with esmae now in midfield Bognor pressure came from both sides.

They had a scare on 45 minutes, but Amelia Howard made an amazing last-ditch tackle.

Bognor increased their lead on 50 minutes when the ball fell to Osborne and she sent a sublime chip over the keeper from 30 yards into the net.