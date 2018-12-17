Martin's magic puts Chichester City back on top with win at YMCA

Ellis Martin’s 83rd minute penalty sent Chichester to the top of the premier division, leapfrogging their opponents Horsham YMCA.

Three points separated the teams before the match with leaders YMCA on a run of five straight wins in the league. Chichester had been 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture at Oaklands Park in August thanks to a Scott Jones double.

Chi City players celebrate what turned out to be the winner - Ellis Martin's late penalty / Picture by Daniel Harker

The first clear-cut chance came in the 11th minute when Aaron Jeal in the Horsham goal palmed Josh Clack’s free-kick round the post. Then Connor Cody was unlucky with a header, before YM’s Luke Gedling almost found Alex Barbary with a through ball.

Moments later Jones fed a pass to Clack and he jinked past a defender or two on his way to the byline but was unable to pick out Martin, who made a lung-busting run.

Chances came and went for both teams. Jeal managed to deal with Gicu Iordache’s shot after a run from Cody opened up the YM midfield, Clack fired one over and Tony Garrod nearly caught out Chi keeper Ant Ender.

Ender had a couple of set-pieces to deal with in a spell of pressure just before the half-hour and was grateful Barbary took a heavy final touch after he’d got in down the left.

Rob Hutchings had an effort deflected for a corner before the same player’s cross was poked in after a melee in the box. Referee Josh Godfrey chalked the goal off for a handball and gave Jones a yellow card.

The home side might have taken the lead when Barbary set up Garrod but his drive cannoned back off one of his team-mates and at the other end Cody got a connection of sorts on another corner that didn’t really trouble Jeal.

City bosses Miles Rutherford and Graeme Gee introduced Rory Biggs and Kaleem Haitham for Dave Herbert and Hutchings in the second half and Haitham was soon in the thick of a move involving Iordache and Clack.

Guy Harding gave Chi a heart-in-mouth moment when his header went close and YMCA had a penalty appeal waved away after Jack Hartley went down in the area.

Martin made Jeal work from a 70th-minute set-piece before the hosts wasted a good chance with ten minutes to go.

They paid the price when Martin converted from the spot after Biggs had been fouled – the ball nicking in off the woodwork for the left-back’s sixth goal of the season.

Garrod had another chance for the home side in the final minutes but the visitors, with the meanest defence in the premier division, held on to record a tenth clean sheet in the league.

Hassocks visit Oaklands Park on Saturday before Chi travel to Pagham for the Boxing Day derby.

Chi City: Ender, Hartley, Martin, Axell, Cody, Pashley, Clack, Herbert, Jones, Hutchings, Iordache. Subs: Lewis, Biggs, Williams, Ndlovu, Haitham.