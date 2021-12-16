Loss to Brighton and Hove Albion can't take gloss off Chichester City's fine run

Chichester City and Brighton U23s do battle / Picture: Martin Denyer

But he warned his troops they needed to start taking advantage of spells in matches when they’re on top if they’re to continue their excellent recent run.

Two goals by Callum Overton earned a 2-1 Isthmian south east division win away to VCD on Saturday after City had trailed 1-0.

On Tuesday, although Rutherford’s team went out of the Sussex Senior Cup, they made Brighton’s under-23s and under-18s work hard for a 1-0 Oaklands Park win.

In the league, a run of five wins and two draws from their past eight matches has moved City up to eighth spot – having been in the bottom three less than two months ago.

They aim to maintain their rise when they host Faversham on Saturday.

They’re at home against next Tuesday when they host Westfield in the Velocity Trophy. They then go to Lancing on Monday, December 27.

Rutherford has a virtually full squad to select from at present and he said everyone at Oaklands Park was happy with the team’s progress.

“We’re doing all right, although we’re tending to play for 45 minutes in each game rather than 90.

“We did at VCD and it was the same against Brighton.

“And we still have an issue where we are not taking enough of our chances when on top. We’re getting results despite not doing that at the moment but need to work on it.

“But generally we’re really happy with how we’re doing. About six weeks ago we were in the relegation zone and it shows what you can do if you put a little run together. Burgess Hill have done the same and are up in the top half with us. It would be great to keep the run going against Faversham and Lancing.”

Overton is back in scoring form after a long-term injury – and a run in the London Marathon. Rutherford said: “Callum’s not had a full season for about three years. He trained for, then ran, the marathon and though he was fit, he lost a bit of his sharpness, but he’s got that back and is an important player for us.”