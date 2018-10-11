When is the Sussex Senior Cup second round draw and what is your team's number?

The Sussex Senior Challenge Cup is the most prestigious trophy in Sussex football.

And the Second Round Draw of competition will take pace on Saturday (October 13).

The draw will be broadcast at approximately 5.50pm on BBC Sussex (95.3FM, 104.5FM and on digital).

Ken Benham, Chief Executive of Sussex County FA, will carry out the draw alongside Ollie Powell, Football Services Manager.

Participating clubs can tune into BBC Sussex to listen to the draw as it unfolds, or follow it on twitter via the official twitter account: @SussexCountyFA.

The following teams will make up the Second Round Draw, and have been assigned the following numbers to listen out for:

1. AFC Uckfield Town

2. AFC Varndeanians

3. Bexhill United

4. Bognor Regis Town

5. Brighton & Hove Albion

6. Burgess Hill Town

7. Chichester City

8. Crawley Down Gatwick or Loxwood

9. Crawley Town

10. East Grinstead Town

11. East Preston

12. Eastbourne Borough

13. Eastbourne Town

14. Eastbourne United Assoc.

15. Hailsham Town

16. Hastings United

17. Haywards Heath Town

18. Horsham

19. Horsham YMCA

20. Lewes

21. Little Common or Southwick

22. Littlehampton Town

23. Newhaven

24. Pagham

25. Saltdean United

26. Seaford Town

27. Selsey

28. Shoreham

29. Storrington Community

30. Three Bridges

31. Whitehawk

32. Worthing

Who are the current holders?

Brighton and Hove Albion u23s have won the last finals at the Amex, beating Crawley Town on both occasions.

