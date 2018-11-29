Two in for Bognor Regis Town as Gary Charman returns

Jack Pearce has moved to boost the Rocks' rear guard by snapping up fans' favourite Gary Charman from Bostik Premier League rivals Burgess Hill Town.

Charman has returned to Nyewood Lane for a third spell, following his release from the Hillians. The central defender has now recovered from an injury which has kept him out of the Burgess Hill team for the past month and will be in the squad for Saturday’s league match at Harlow Town.

Charman left the Rocks to join former Bognor boss Jamie Howell at Eastbourne Borough then switched to join the Hillians before agreeing to return to the Rocks for a third time.

Pearce said: "We know all about Gary's strengths and, of course, he knows all about the club, our principles and the manner in which we like to play the game. So, in many ways it is a perfect fit.

"With Keaton Wood and Corey Heath out injured, we need cover at the back and Gary will come in and offer that.

"Not only does he provide experience and influence with his knowledge of how to defend, but also has leadership qualities which is always a hugely positive asset. And he also has a good presence in the dressing room."

Meanwhile, the club have received international clearance for Ricardo Teixeira, a 24-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper, and he has now signed for the club. He began his career in the youth system at top-flight Boavista before moving to Academica Viseu in the Portuguese second division.

After playing around 30 first team matches he was invited to trial at AFC Bournemouth. When this trial did not produce an offer from Bournemouth, he decided to stay in England and is now keen to resurrect his playing career. He has been training with the Rocks for several weeks and will provide valuable cover for Dan Lincoln.