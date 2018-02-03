TNS test is City ladies’ next FA Cup hurdle

Chichester City will be happy to put a lack of January action behind them when they travel to Shropshire on Sunday to play The New Saints in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Their 2-0 win over Luton Town in the last round was the only game Chi played in January.

Goals from Cherelle Khassal and Alex Collighan put the Green Army into the next round.

City have been in fine form having lost only once in the past six games and booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup and a visit to the Premier League midlands division-one side.

Matt Wright’s team have picked up wins over C&K Basildon, Luton Town and Gillingham, scoring 15 goals in their past six.

The team will be bolstered by the return of Jess Lewry following her one-match suspension after seeing red in the second round of the FA Cup.

Kick-off at the Park Hall Stadium, Oswestry, is at midday and the game will go to extra-time and penalties on the day if needed.

Lewry has scored seven goals this season and will be jumping at the bit to get on the scoresheet again.

The New Saints were 2-1 winners over Premier League northern division-one side Newcastle United in the third round, with goals from Kim Bebbington and Emily Ridge.

TNS sit second in the midland division one and are currently a point behind leaders Loughborough Foxes.

Andy Williams’ side have lost on only three occasions this season.

Bebbington and Ridge have scored 32 goals in all competitions between them so far this campaign.

