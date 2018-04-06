Sponsor deal and new business boss give City a lift

Chichester City Ladies have announced that Leaders Limited have signed a deal to stay on as the club’s main sponsors for the 2018-19 season.

This season Leaders came on board as the club played at the highest level in its history.

With the backing of Leaders, Chichester have enjoyed a good first season in the Women’s Premier League southern division and made it to the fifth round of the SSE Women’s FA Cup, where the club hosted Liverpool.

Leaders branch manager Ian Colban said: “We are very happy to be sponsoring Chichester for the second year – they are a fantastic example of hard work, dedication and belief paying off and I can only see them getting better and stronger as they go forward.

“It was fantastic to be involved in the FA Cup run this year which gave the whole city a lift. I am sure they can go the extra couple of steps next season.

“At Leaders, we are very conscious of being able to do what we can to get involved in the community and to raise the profile of success stories like the ladies football club. We wish them every success in the future!”

Leaders’ company logo will be present on the front of the home and away kits once again for the new season.

Meanwhile, Rob Kerr has been named the new business manager of Chi City Ladies.

The appointment follows Alan Crozier becoming the club’s general manager with the ambition of getting Chichester into the Women’s Championship.

In his new role Kerr will be working with the club’s sponsors and commercial partners going forwards and brings a lot of great skills and attributes.

Kerr knows Chichester City, the club’s role in the community and the values behind the badge with his involvement in the youth set-up.

He said: “Upon talking to Alan Crozier recently, we discussed where the club is going and I thought the plans were fantastic for the club and Chichester as a City.

“I really couldn’t turn down the offer to be a part of this and add my experience to really push the club to the next level and beyond.”

If you are interested in any sponsorship or advertisement opportunities at Chichester City Ladies, email businessmanager@chichesterladiesfootball.co.uk.