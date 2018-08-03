Selsey boss ready for SCFL opener

Selsey manager Daren Pearce is happy with the progress his players have made towards the start of the new season.

The Blues’ SCFL division-one campaign starts on Saturday at home to Southwick.

Pearce has moved to Selsey after he left Sidlesham, who will be in the same division, and he said everyone at the High Street Ground had been welcoming.

Pearce said: “The lads have done really well. They have taken on board everything and have trained really hard, which is great.

“We have had some pre-season friendlies to get the lads into shape. We want to attack the new season with a fresh, clean bill of health and everybody happy really, so hopefully we’ll be all right. They have all done well.”

Parce is happy with the look of the his squad and said: “It’s nice we have kept Ryan Morey, who’s a local lad. He’s stepped right up into things – we’ve kept him and a few others from our side last year, and a couple of others have come back to the football club.

“I wouldn’t say there has been any stand-out players (in pre-season) but they’ve all done well. The young lads that have come in have done really well, and I’ve had a couple of older lads that have come back to the club and they have embraced it, which is good.

“Calum Britton has come back and his attitude being the older one of the group has been really good – he has really helped the youngsters on.”

Pearce is clear about targets for the 18-19 campaign.

“Our target is to progress on last season, do as well as we can in any of the cup competitions and the FA Vase because all of those have financial rewards for the football club, and also maintain the progress of the club.

“Come Christmas, we’ll have a look and see where we are.”

Pearce is happy with the players he has at his disposal but expressed an interest in bringing in a few more.

He added: “We’re always looking to improve. You can never not be doing anything. If someone catches your eye, you have to be pro-active rather than reactive.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s league opener, Pearce said: “It’s the first game of the season, everyone one wants to do well and realistically by the end of September you have got a feel for the league, you can see what teams have done what and who has added to what.

“Southwick won’t be easy. We’re not expecting an easy ride in any of our games.”

