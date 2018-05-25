Pagham’s young champions enjoy a final win

Pagham under-21s – the SCFL U21 west division winners – were made to fight every inch of the way to gain their final three points of the season against a spirited Town side who weren’t just there to make up the numbers.

Pagham started well with Jack Parkinson the targetman and it was his low cross that saw them take the lead as top scorer Scott Rafferty slotted home at the back post.

This followed a flurry of home attacks in which Joe Jones, Charlie Selby and Harry Hendricks all went close.

Five minutes into the second half, Steyning were suddenly three down as Josh Simmonds and Hendricks put the Lions into a comfortable lead, but the visitors were starting to get their act together and were soon right back in it with quick goals from Matthew Symes and Neil Allison as the home defence were caught napping.

This seemed the wake up the home side and Selby was now shouting out orders. Pagham regained control to see the game out. After the game the west-division trophy was presented to Pagham, applauded by the visitors.

ROGER SMITH