Look Hughes arrived at Bosham...

New Bosham manager Dennis Hughes is excited at pushing the club forward.

The former Arsenal youth player was appointed manager of Upper Beeding in May but resigned weeks later without overseeing a game. They and Bosham will face each other in the Southern Combination League division two in 2018-19.

He is in the process of moving close to the Chichester area so felt a move to Bosham suited – and after a converation with Reds chairman Neil Redman was happy to take up the role.

Hughes has played for clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion, Leyton Orient and Stevenage. He has managed Cork City and Limerick City in Ireland and CD Lanzarote in the third tier of Spanish football.

Hughes said: “It’s very exciting. (They are) nice people, they are an up-and-coming club that are looking towards the future.”

He will be joined by new assistant manager Tony Hancock, with Danny Mullen and James Clarke as first-team coaches.

Hughes added: “The backroom staff I have put together are all nice lads. They all know what they’re doing. They’re all professional in their outlook, and I hope that I can go there and put something into the club and help to put something into the trophy cabinet.

“The chairman, Neil Redman, put across a good argument for the club and everything he said was positive and it came across that they’re looking to the future. I thought that was the main factor that they want to go further than where they are.

“The basis of the club is there, it’s strong in leadership, strong in committee, they have got everything on board that they need, so it’s just an exciting time for the club.”

Hughes will meet the players tonight ahead of their friendly on Satruday at Petersfield. They travel to Selsey the following Saturday.

In terms of the style of play Hughes wants to introduce, he said: “I like pretty football. My formation is determined on what personnel I have got but I like attacking football and I like ball-to-feet football if I have the personnel.”

Bosham finished fifth in division two last season and won the Division 2 Cup for the third time in four years, and hope to challenge for the title again.

Hughes added: “We’ve got some strong players added to the first team squad, so we’ll certainly be looking for a top-three finish with some extra silverware along the line if we can finish as title contenders all well and good.”

Hughes thanked Upper Beeding and said he left on ‘good terms’ but that it ‘wasn’t the right time for him’.

