Lines leaves Bosham

Bosham FC are seeking a new first-team manager after the surprise resignation of Gary Lines.

Lines led the Robins to the SCFL Division 2 Cup last season and the side also did well in the league, although couldn't quite land the title again.

Bosham said Lines' decision to stand down was for personal and family reasons.

A statement from the Walton Lane outfit said: "Bosham Football Club would like to place on record their thanks to Gary, Paul Marsh and their backroom team for all their efforts throughout their season-long tenure - which delivered the Division Two Cup to Walton Lane, and a fifth-placed League finish."

The Reds are looking for someone who is 'well organised, available and committed for both midweek training sessions and Saturday fixtures' and added: "They should hold a minimum of an FA Level 1 coaching badge, ideally with previous experience at a similar level, and work cohesively with the reserve team and under 18's management, promoting a 'one club' ethos. Contacts to strengthen the existing playing squad would be seen as distinctly advantageous.

"The new management will be backed by an ambitious and proactive committee, in working to the continued development and success of the club - which has benefited from both Sport England and the Football Foundation funding in recent seasons.

"Danny Mullen has been put in caretaker charge to oversee pre-season training - taking place at Farlington Marshes - until a permanent successor is found. A roster of pre-season friendlies is already in place, with the SCFL Division Two season to commence on Saturday, August 18.

CV's with a covering email should be marked to chairman Neil Redman to be sent to neilsa@hotmail.com, no later than Sunday, July 8."

