It’s one to forget - but point keeps Pagham in second spot

It’s been another busy week at Pagham FC, with the first team, reserves and under-21s all in action.

Below are two match reports from Paul Davidson and one by Roger Smith.

Peacehaven & Telscombe 0 Pagham 0

SCFL premier

In a forgettable game at the Sports Park, Pagham were slightly disappointed to have only shared the points against a lacklustre Peacehaven & Telscombe side.

The final whistle seemed to be gratefully received by players and fans alike as everyone made a bee-line for warmer spots.

The stalemate left tyhe Lions still second in the table with Peacehaven only five points behind but as far down as eighth.

Pagham at least had a good excuse for the lack of excitement, lining up as they did without talisman Dan Simmonds.

It meant his strike partner Callum Overton had to play on his own up front and even though he had an excellent game, he was unable to force the decisive goal.

George Bingham thumped a 25-yard blast just wide early on and the best attempt of the game followed soon after when Lloyd Rowlatt hit the post from about the same distance, having been set up well by Callum Overton.

James Binfield in Pagham’s goal made his only necessary save of the half on 25 minutes before George Bingham was booked for a foul on halfway.

Just before half-time, the Lions forced a couple of corners but they came to nothing.

The second half started a bit brighter and Peacehaven keeper Aga was forced into a smart save at the feet of Overton a fraction before the Lions striker could reach the ball. Various half-chances fell to Pagham, but none was turned into actual shots at goal.

The save of the game came in the 67th minute when Lions keeper James Binfield managed to tip over a 20-yard drive from the home side when it looked to be screeching into the net.

Pagham made a change in the 68th minute replacing James Thurgar with Joe Kilhams in a bid to push things along and two more changes in the final five minutes, bringing on Johan van Driel for Andy Chick, who had just been booked for an innocuous-looking foul, and Ryan Cox for Bingham.

As in the first half, Pagham forced a couple of late corners, but again they came to nothing, before, after four minutes added on time, the final whistle seemed to be gratefully received by players and fans alike as everyone made a bee-line for warmer spots.

Pagham: Binfield, Wiggans, Davidson, Booker, Wollers, Thurgar (Kilhams), Bingham (Cox), Chick (van Driel), Rowlatt, Overton, Lewis: Sub not used: Crouch.

PAUL DAVIDSON

Pagham Reserves 5 AFC Varndeanians Res 2

SCFL Reserve Section Cup

The home side were under pressure from the start as the league leaders looked to stamp their mark on the tie right from the whistle.

Pagham withstood the early pressure with Selby and Gilchrist firm at the back and grew in confidence. The darting runs from Jack Parkinson were starting to cause problems for the visitors.

Pagham were relying on breakaways and on 25 minutes they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the area. Parkinson took control and blasted the ball high into the top corner.

Ten minutes later a Varndeanians attack caused trouble in the home defence and the ball ended up in the net.

This pushed Pagham into life and the goal of the game came as Parkinson, out wide, saw the visiting keeper off his line and fired in a angled shot over his head and into the net, restoring the home side’s lead.

Scott Rafferty increased the Lions lead just after the break after combining with Michael Frangou down the touchline before cutting in and beating the keeper.

Parkinson completed his well-deserved hat-trick from the penalty spot on 65 minutes.

Varndeanians pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining from a free-kick which somehow found a way round the wall. With the minutes ticking away Pagham were awarded another penalty which Frangou scored, making the final score 5-2 and sending Pagham Reserves into the next round of the Reserve Challenge Cup.

Eastbourne Town U21s 1 Pagham U21s 3

SCFA U21 Cup

Jack Millard and Paul Selby’s young Lions battled to a 3-1 win in the quarter-final of the U21 Cup at Eastbourne Town.

It was a dogged and determined performance from the young Lions who fell behind early on when a shot from just outside the area beat keeper Luke Terry.

Pagham found their feet and just before the half-hour, Josh Simmonds played through Ceri Marsh who made no mistake from 12 yards. .

Six minutes later, George Bingham played in Jack Parkinson, who shook off his marker, took it round the keeper and slotted home from a narrow angle.

The second half began with Eastbourne back on top and Terry had to be at his best a couple of times as Pagham rode the storm.

On 64 minutes, again some good work from stand-in centre-back George Bingham ended with Jack Parkinson being through. The young forward could have gone over under the challenge of a Town defender but instead took the ball wide and was able to squeeze the ball under the keeper to double Pagham’s advantage.

Injuries to the impressive duo of Luke Terry and Josh Simmonds ended with the latter having to be substituted and replaced with Monty Morgan, who gave the Lions extra legs in midfield.

The Lions saw the game out impressively to book their place in semi-finals, in which they will meet East Preston.