GALLERY: Pagham players rewarded for super season

Pagham FC's presentation night at the Nyetimber Lane clubhouse was well attended by all the senior sides plus both the under-15s sides.
Awards were handed out to reflect a very successful season for the club, whose first team pushed for the SCFL premier title and whose reserves and under-21s both won silverware.
It was a good night for Scott Rafferty, picking up four awards, while Dan Simmonds got twp. James Binfield was once more voted Supporters' Player of the Year for the first team... for the fifth year in a row.
The evening also included a disco and a barbecue on a lovely warm evening.
Senior winners were...
Under 21s
Top Goalscorer Jack Parkinson
Supporters' Player Jack Parkinson
Players' Player Scott Rafferty
Manager's Player Joe Jones
Reserves
Top Goalscorer Scott Rafferty
Supporters' Player Scott Rafferty
Players' Player Scott Rafferty
Manager's Player Mike Gilchrist
First Team
Top Goalscorer Dan Simmonds
Supporters' Player James Binfield
Players' Player Ryan Davidson
Managers' Player Dan Simmonds
Youth Player of the Year James Thurgar
Club Man of the Year Eric Nunn