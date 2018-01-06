FA Vase 4th round: Horley Town 1 Chichester City 2 - Sussex side book place in FA Vase last 16

Horley Town were knocked out of the Buildbase FA Vase by Chichester City thanks to a goal in each half by Harry Williams and Steve Hutchings.

The Clarets forced their Sussex opponents to dig deep to get the win when Kerran Boylan equalised just before half-time.

Horley Town line-up with some of their youth players before kick-off against Chichester City. Picture by Graham Carter SUS-180601-192013002

Chichester took an early lead when Ellis Martin made a great delivery to Williams who put away at the near post for a fine eighth-minute goal.

There was only one team in it during the opening exchanges as Josh Clack forced a low save from ‘keeper George Hyde, Dan Hagarty headed over the bar and Clack lifted another effort well over the bar from short-range.

Horley went close to scoring on the half hour when Boylan made ‘keeper Ant Ender tip an effort over the bar.

The home side were now certainly in the game after their slow start and Alex Barbary fired just inches wide from outside the area.

Horley got back on to level terms five minutes before half-time when Boylan tapped-in Barbary’s cross.

Moments later Leyton Regan tested Ender from just inside the box.

At half-time you felt this had the makings of a great game with either side capable of winning.

Horley were fastest out of the blocks at the start of the second half and began well with three shots being blocked in quick succession by the visitors’ defence.

But it was Chichester who found the net with a great goal by Steve Hutchings against the run of play - he swivelled, chested the ball and shot into the top right corner to regain his side the lead in the 59th minute.

Adam Grant for Horley and Lorenzo Dolcetti for Chi forced saves before City’s Scott Jones supplied Steve Hutchings who headed against the crossbar.

It was end-to-end stuff during the final stages and Horley could well have forced a replay when Barbary’s drive produced a diving save by Ender to keep his ahead.

Finally deep into added-time, Chichester’s Scott Jones played a ball into the middle to Steve Hutchings who struck on target only to be foiled by a good save by Horley ‘keeper George Hyde.

Horley Town: Hyde, Robson (Powell 71), Bevan (Greenaway 83), Poplett, Brackpool, Smith (capt), Regan, Herdman, Boylan, Grant (Turner 78), Barbary

Unused sub: Hall

Chichester City: Ender, Hartley, Martin (Kanjada 90), Killner, Williams, French, Clack (Haithem 90), Hagarty, Jones, S.Hutchings, Dolcetti

Unused subs: Ndluu, R.Hutchings, Turnbull

Referee: Gary Heron

Attendance: 317

Man of the Match: Steve Hutchings

(Chichester City)