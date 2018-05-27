City under-15s rewarded for super season

After a successful season, winning their league division and getting to the Challenge Cup semi-final, Chichester City Youth under-15s enjoyed their end-of-season awards evening.

The players’ player award went to keeper-turned-defender Jack Briant. The most improved player title was won by Josh Mill, who played at left-back and right-back when needed and showed big improvements.

The managers’ player of the season went to James Vallis. The striker scored more than 30 goals as well as providing numerous assists.

The team scored more than 70 goals and conceded only five in the league – an amazing effort all round.

The players received their title winning medals and the trophy.

Special thanks went to manager Simon Glanville for his tireless work. Coaches Justin Cogger and Shane Lovell provided the support for him and this was greatly appreciated.

A special mention was made of Dave Clarke. The coach passed away before the season started and would have been proud to see this team win the league.

A big thank-you went to those that ran the line and parents that supported the boys throughout the season.

