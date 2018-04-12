Chichester City not at their best - even when winning

Chichester City boss Miles Rutherford feels his team have not been at their best lately – even when winning.

City beat Loxwood 5-0 last Wednesday night but lost 1-0 at Peacehaven on Saturday to leave themselves with plenty to do in order to finish in the top two, where it is thought they need to end to grab a promotion place.

They host Hassocks on Saturday knowing victory is a must to stay in touch with the leading clubs.

Speaking before the loss at peacehaven, Rutherford said: “At the moment we’re quite happy with the way things are going, although I have a couple of problems with suspensions and injuries, so it might be a struggle over the next two weeks.

“But hopefully we can pull through and see where we are at the end of the season.”

Chi’s recent run of form included a four-match unbeaten run, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets, but Rutherford doesn’t feel his team have been playing to the best of their ability.

“The problem is that I don’t think we’ve been playing that well in the last few matches, but we’re still managing to grind out the results which is good.”

Chi still have to play Three Bridges – currently in third place – and have a home fixture to come against Haywards Heath, giving them a tricky run-in, and Rutherford sees it as a good chance to climb the table.

“We’re playing two of the top six in our run-in and it’s really tight at the moment.”

A 35-yard volley from midfielder Fraser Massen sealed the points for Peacehaven at the Unibet Arena.

Peacehaven gave as good as they got against an experienced City side, but the visitors couldn’t find a way through Haven’s resolute defence.

The second half saw Chichester pile on the pressure, with Peacehaven looking dangerous on the break.

Chichester’s Dave Herbert was sent off late in the game.

Last Wednesday, City won 5-0 at home to Loxwood.

