Burgess Hill Town boss Simon Wormull: 'We have to respect Pagham and we need to put out a full strength side'

Burgess Hill Town head coach Simon Wormull says he will put out a full strength side against Pagham tonight - if the Sussex Senior Cup tie goes ahead.

This is the second attempt at this match after the first game was halted because of floodlight failure - with the SCFL Premier side 2-0 up.

But with heavy rain forecast from 3pm, not many are optimistic the game will go ahead.

But Wormull and his side will have the mentality they will be playing until they hear otherwise.

He said: "They are forecasting four or five hours of heavy rain. Whether that game goes on we’ll see. We will approach it as if it will be on and now the draw has been done and we want to go through and have the opportunity to face Eastbourne Borough.

"We rode our luck two weeks ago when we were losing and the floodlights stopped working."

And Wormull knows what it will mean for him and the club to face the Priory Lane club in the quarter-finals - and knows they will have to show more respect to Pagham to progress.

He said: "We will approach it differently tonight. For myself, as I played for Borough, it will be a lovely tie for the club and me personally, it will be great."

Aaaron Smith-Joseph will be rested for tonight as he is struggling with an injury but Wormull said: "We are pretty much at full strength. We rested a couple of players a couple of weeks ago at Pagham and we gave people an opportunity to show us what they could do and they didn't deliver.

"I think we have to rerpect Pagham and we need to put a full strength side."