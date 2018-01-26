Bosham reign while others watch the rain

Bosham defied terrible conditions and some bemusing officiating to snare a very important win away to Montpelier Villa to move just six points behind SCFL division-twoleaders Roffey as all other games in the division fell victim to the weather.

The game started in lively fashion with both sides determined to gain an early edge but the wet conditions made it very difficult for either side to settle.

Soon Bosham found a cutting edge to their play and gaps began to show in the Montpellier Villa defence.

The deadlock was broken on the quarter-hour from a set-piece. Bradley Miles’ corner from the right flew over everyone in the area and straight into the back of the net.

Bosham were worth their lead and key man for the hosts, striker Maykul Sabino, was becoming more and more frustrated at the offside flag and a lack of service as the half wore on.

Just after the half-hour the referee took centre stage as he dismissed a player from each side – Villa’s Daniel Murray and Bosham’s Grant Radmore – rather harshly for a handbags moment that really should have seen a stern talking-to rather than the red cards.

Graeme Dowden latched on to a sublime through-ball from Bradley Miles and finished with real swagger.

Right on half-time Bosham had a good chance to extend their lead but Alex Barnes saw his shot well saved.

Minutes after the restart the Robins did gain their two-goal lead as Barnes had the easiest of tap-ins to a sweeping move and Bosham were now in full control.

Frustrations threatened to boil over for the hosts but, to their credit, they kept going and Bosham had to be on their guard at the back.

Indeed the constant probing paid dividends late on when. With just under ten minutes to go, Matt Harrison sidefooted home from the edge of the box to give the black and whites hope and set up a grandstand finish.

Sabino saw red for a reckless challenge and the hosts were reduced to nine for the remaining minutes and Bosham took advantage to settle any nerves when Graeme Dowden latched on to a sublime through-ball from Miles and finished with real swagger.

With Bosham just six points behind the leaders, the coming weeks are sure to be exciting with Bosham definitely back in the title race.

Rottingdean make the trip to Walton Lane this week as the Robins look to maintain the momentum.

Bosham: Hall, Bulbeck, Dowden, Bedford, Bell, Wilson, Barnes, Radmore, Hardman, Miles, James. Subs: Lidster, Docherty.

ALAN PRICE

* Selsey, Midhurst and Sidlesham were all left without games last weekend.