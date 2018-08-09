Bosham raring to go... East Dean stage game for cancer charity

As local football teams count down to their season's start, we have news from Bosham and East Dean.

* Bosham are making final plans for the start of the SCFL division-two season.

New boss Dennis Hughes said: “We are just finalising our first-team squad for the new season, it’s looking strong and we have competition for all positions.

“I am very happy with my back room staff. they are quality and are professional in their outlook.

“We have put together an exciting squad that we feel can challenge for a decent position.

“Roffey will be a tough opener for us (on August 18) as they have always fielded strong teams. We look forward to meeting them.

“The future looks rosy for the Robins ... roll on the new season.”

* East Dean FC hosted a friendly against a Portsmouth-based charity team called Football for Cancer.

It was not about the scoreline but about supporting the cause and raising awareness and was hailed as a successful day.