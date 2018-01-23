Bognor under-14s are making coach so proud

Bognor under-14s beat Saltdean United to reach the semi-finals of the Sussex County Cup.

They are also in the semi-final of the main league challenge cup and still have the league’s A division in their own hands.

I have managed majority of these boys since they were eight or nine and have loved being part of their development as footballers and individuals.

Coach Chris Hall said: “I have managed majority of these boys since they were eight or nine and have loved being part of their development as footballers and individuals.

“Since being knocked out of the County Cup last season they have gone on a remarkable run of 21 games in all competitions, winning 20 and losing just one.

“The dream would be to win the A-division title for the second time in three years and reach two finals, all within touching distance now.

“The boys are good friends on and off the pitch with ten of the 16 attending the Regis School, and the togetherness they show is incredible to watch.

“I am very proud to be managing a fantastic group of boys and the support of the parents have been amazing – this, I believe, plays a major part in their success so far.”