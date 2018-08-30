Bognor Regis Town boss Pearce: 'We’ve got lots of room for improvement'

Rocks manager Jack Pearce is satisfied with the performances his side has made, but admits improvements still need to be made.

The Rocks drew 1-1 at Hornchurch on Saturday, and shared a six-goal thriller at Lewes yesterday.

Pearce’s side are still unbeaten start and are in fourth place in the Bostik Premier after five games.

Pearce said: “I think any manager, given the way the games developed, would be a bit frustrated, but I’m realistic enough to know that a point away from home is a good result.

"There is no doubt we could have achieved maybe an extra two points, maybe four, on another day, but it wasn’t to be. It’s a learning curve given all the circumstances over the three days. What is so frustrating is when you win one and lose one, you end up with one more point.

"Slightly frustrated but realistic enough to know that they are good results in the greater scheme of things.”

Bognor will be without their current top goalscorer Dan Smith, who has been recalled to his parent club, Portsmouth. Loanee Smith has scored four goals so far but did not play in yesterday 3-3 draw to Lewes. However, Pearce had not heard from Pompey that the recall was not a permanent one.

He said: “All I know is that he would play in a game today [Tuesday], whether that is a permanent recall or just for this week. I’m sure we’ll learn more later in the week.”

Talking about how the season has gone and whether there any improvements to be made, Pearce added: “I am no different to any other managers, you always think players can do better and we’ve got lots of room for improvement, but they’re doing okay in terms of where we are in the season and how young they are, and how new they are together, coupled with the fact to the first game, we lost Keaton [Wood], and for the second game, we lost Keaton, Dan Lincoln and Dan Smith. We’re satisfied with the outcome, it’s working progress and we’re probably 65-70% to where we want to be.”

“The hardest thing in football is to score goals, which we found difficult last year. To be fair this year, our goal scoring achievements are very good, but as it is the hardest thing to do, you’ve got more chance of success if you reduce the number you concede.

"Unfortunately, I’m not too pleased with our team defending in the number of poor goals we give away. The other teams aren’t necessarily having to play sparkling football to breach our defences."