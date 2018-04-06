Back in action at last - and Sids return with win

Sidlesham won their first home game for a few weeks – beating Montpelier Villa 2-0 in SCFL division two – after the groundsman put in hours of hard work to get the pitch playable.

The hosts started strongly and within the first five minutes they had a couple of chances, with first Tom Bayley then Callum Dowdell both going close and forcing the away keeper into action.

Montpelier’s widemen were dangerous on the break but the Sidlesham defence held firm.

With debut-making pair Louca Keynor and Jake Goulding causing problems, along with Bayley and Dowdell, the home side took the lead when another good move was finished off in the box by Tom Atkinson after the referee played a good advantage following a foul on Joe Bennett.

The second half began with the home side continuing where they left off, controlling the game and creating chances but not quite finding the final ball.

Bayley had the chance to kill the game off after Keynor was pushed in the box but as he took the penalty, he slipped and the goalkeeper managed to get across and save the resulting kick.

This could have proved costly if Sidlesham skipper Dale Hayes hadn’t come to the rescue after a mis-placed pass saw a Montpelier attacker race away. Hayes got back and made a saving tackle to deny him a scoring opportunity.

The home side put the game beyond doubt with Goulding heading home after good work from Ryan Hillier, who after turning his marker hit the bar with a great shot. It cannoned back out and Goulding made no mistake.

This was a good win against a hard-working side after a few weeks of inaction. This Saturday sees Sidlesham entertain high-flying Alfold (3pm).

* Bosham had their Easter games - including a planned derby at home to Sids on Monday - washed out. They are due to host Clymping on Saturday.