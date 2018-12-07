Lennon to welcome Block back to Hibernian - and youngster is out to enjoy it

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has told Rocks midfielder Tommy Block to "take the shackles off and enjoy playing" when he returns to Easter Road next week for a second trial.

But first midfielder Block, 17, is ready to get back to business for Bognor as they host Bostik Premier League leaders Dorking Wanderers at Nyewood Lane tomorrow (Sat).

Block is keen to dent the visitors' title hopes and put Jack Pearce's men further up the table as Wanderers hit town boasting two former Rocks in their ranks.

Striker Jason Prior and former Bognor skipper Sami El-Abd are in the side that head the standings and Block says although he has one eye on the trip to Edinburgh, his first objective is to try to secure a win.

It follows a disappointing midweek reverse at home to Enfield Town with a 2-1 scoreline hardly reflecting the possession the hosts enjoyed. And Block said: "We've got to get our act together and be a bit more clincial. We're tenth in the league and there is no way we should be there, and I don't think we will be for long.

"Obviously two former favourites will be playing for them but our job is to concentrate on our game and try to rectify the recent defeat. Dorking are top for a reason and we know they are strong but, on our day, I feel we are as good as anyone in the league so we're hopeful that we can do well.

"We're focused and know the challenge ahead and believe me, as a team we are all pulling together in trying to get things right.

"As for Hibs, the gaffer there, Neil Lennon, has told me to take off the shackles and enjoy playing and I fully intend to do that. I have experience of the set-up from my first visit and really enjoyed my time there so I am less nervous than before but still have a few butterflies and that is only normal.

"I'm still a youngster with dreams of making it a professional and I am hopeful that Hibs sign me but if they don't it is just part of the journey and I can reflect on a great experience."