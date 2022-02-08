Legend of Sussex football is hanging up his boots

Gary Charman goes up for a header in Horsham's clash with Bognor, one of his former sides. earlier this season / Picture: Lyn Phillips

An emotional Charman announced the news on Twitter this morning, saying: "Hardest message ever. The time has come to hang up my boots. After 25 years, over 800 games, and nearly 200 goals, I have decided to retire from football. My last game with be on the 12th March at home against Brightlingsea. #football #whatagame #besttimeever #greatmemories"

The versatile Charman is best known for his superb service to Horsham FC but he has also played for Bognor and other sides with distinction.

Now in his fourth spell with Horsham, having re-signed in September 2019, Charman is a homegrown ‘legend’ in every sense. Having come up through the Hornets’ youth ranks, he made his senior debut back in 1998.

A superb header of the ball, his fearless nature has seen him suffer his fair share of injuries, including a fractured cheekbone in 2009 that put him out of the game for 10 months. He spent the 2011/12 season at Conference South side Eastbourne Borough, returning to Horsham a year later, whereupon he was subsequently appointed as player-manager in November 2013.

He left the role in January 2015, and rejoined Eastbourne, either side of two spells at Bognor Regis Town and one at Burgess Hill Town. He has also played for Walton & Hersham and Lewes and is the Hornets’ leading FA Cup goalscorer of all-time.

Inevitably his retirement message brought a flood of tributes and good-luck messages. Here are just some:

Theo Widdrington: What a bloke congrats on an unreal career my friend.

Gary Charman in his Bognor days / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Joe Vines: Great career Gary, don't waste all those years by not giving back to the game, see you in a dugout somewhere soon.

Alex Parsons: Top guy Gaz. Great memories playing with you & enjoy retirement mate.

Ross Standen: Great career mate! Onto your golf now then, no seriously great career , great lad! All the best for future pal.

John Dalby: You may be going, but your legend will live on. Thanks for the memories.