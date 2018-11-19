Lancing have trouble keeping up with Jones as Chi City hit four

Scott Jones’ hat-trick helped Chichester City dismantle Lancing 4-1 at home.

Kaleem Haitham added another goal late on to leave Chi in second place in the SCFL premier, two points behind Horsham YMCA.

Chi got off to a miserable start as seconds into the game, the visitors opened the scoring to the shock of the home fans as Lucas Tredea looped a header past the helpless Jordan Matthews.

City woke up immediately, with Matt Axell delivering two killer balls and George Way firing wide after good link-up play which included Conor Cody, Ben Pashley and Rob Hutchings.

Way and Hutchings were involved again moments later, setting up Jones who saw his effort go wide. At the other end, Matthews denied Matt Daniel, tipping his shot over the bar.

In the 15th minute, Josh Clack curled a ball through to Jones, who calmly took it past past Tyler D’Cruz and slotted into an empty net.

Chi’s Terrell Lewis was caught in possession on the halfway line, Mark Pulling spotted Matthews off his line and shot, only to see his effort go hopelessly wide.

Cody, who shone throughout, set up Jones for his second, with the striker lifting the ball over D’Cruz, much to the home fans' relief.

City pushed for a third, Hutchings and Pashley both having shots on goal, with Jones denied by a last-ditch tackle from Bradley Peters.

Peters denied City again straight after the restart with another perfectly timed tackle on Axell after Jones’ smart pass. Pashley, who played well at left-back, forced D’Cruz into a save after a fireball of a shot, with the visiting keeper tipping the ball on to the top of the net.

Jones completed his hat-trick in an otherwise quiet second half after great teamwork, with Hutchings closing down and winning the ball back, Way crafting a ball through to Gicu Iordache, who in return found Jones, the striker effortlessly slotting home.

Cody tried to get on the scoresheet, unleashing a shot from outside the box, and Lewis was there for the rebound, only to see his shot whistle wide.

There was still time for substitute Haitham to add a fourth after Iordache unselfishly squared it across to the tricky winger, who guided the ball into the open net.

City travel to Eastbourne Town this coming weekend in the league.