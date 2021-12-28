Action from the 0-0 draw between Lancing and Chichester City in the Isthmian south east division at Culver Road / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing draw with Chichester City - the match in pictures

It ended all-square when Lancing took on Chichester City at Culver Road in the sides' first post-Christmas outing.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 8:56 am

There was not a goal in sight in a result that would arguably have pleased City more than the Lancers - who would have seen this as a chance to build on their win at Cray Valley PM and move up the Isthmian south east table. See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked - all taken by Stephen Goodger. Get the local football in the Worthing Herald and Chichester Observer - both out on Thursday.

