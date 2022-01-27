It's soul-destroying - it kills you: Bognor boss on the agony of giving away needless goals

Just as the Rocks were boosted by a win and clean sheet to see off Potters Bar at Nyewood Lane, they returned to their bad old ways in losing 3-1 at Bishop’s Stortford in midweek.

Each of the three goals came from Rocks players giving away possession in their own territory when they had no need to. It’s been a theme of the season and is a major reason why the Rocks are 12th in the table and 13 points off the play-off places.

Talking about the defeat, Pearce told the Observer: “For 44 minutes we controlled it. We had good chances – then we gifted them a goal, which totally changes the game and what you have to say at half-time.

Jack Pearce on the sidelines at Bishop's Stortford on Tuesday night / Picture: Trevor Staff

“It’s soul-destroying – it kills you.

“Then early in the second half we gave them another goal from poor decision-making.

“We scored a well-worked goal to get back in it only to concede another self-inflicted goal.

“It was very disappointing after we’d played so well to win and keep a clean sheet on Saturday.”

Pearce said he had been heartened by last Saturday's 2-0 win and clean sheet at home to Potters Bar but said the Rocks' record against teams in the top half of the table needed to improve. He said the play-offs looked a long way off and he was focused on trying to keep the side's league position stable and starting to plan for next season.